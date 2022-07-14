AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 411.8% in June

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, an increase of 411.8% from the June 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AXAHY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 197,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,575. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. AXA has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Get AXA alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 5.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AXA from €33.00 ($33.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AXA from €29.50 ($29.50) to €29.00 ($29.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AXA from €30.50 ($30.50) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About AXA (Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.