Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,571. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.50.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.