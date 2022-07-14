Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,187 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 123,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,325. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

