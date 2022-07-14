Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,356 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,510. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

