Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Five9 by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 285,815 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Five9 by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 131,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.09. 9,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,506. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $108.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.54. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FIVN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.05.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

