Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.09. 69,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,499. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

