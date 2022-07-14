Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $9.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.89. 124,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,029 shares of company stock worth $61,758,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

