Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,086 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.27.

Shares of AA traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,683. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

