Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,153 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.57.

Shares of ALGN traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,698. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.07. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

