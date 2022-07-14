Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of Autoliv worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALV shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE:ALV traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.13. 9,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.63. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

