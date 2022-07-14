AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,010 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,751,527. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

