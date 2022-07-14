Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AEXAY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale lowered Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Atos from €26.00 ($26.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atos from €25.00 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

AEXAY opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. Atos has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

