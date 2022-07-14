Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $249.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $371.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $364.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,152,000 after buying an additional 346,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after acquiring an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

