Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $38.02

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.02, but opened at $38.94. Atlanticus shares last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $585.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.86 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atlanticus by 69.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

