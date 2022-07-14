Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATRA. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 120,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,576. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock valued at $243,848. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,085,000 after buying an additional 772,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 2,295,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

