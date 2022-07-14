AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($130.83) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($136.77) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a £101 ($120.12) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($136.77) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £105.71 ($125.72).

Shares of AZN opened at £109.80 ($130.59) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is £104.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,705.56. The company has a market capitalization of £170.13 billion and a PE ratio of -186.73. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,029 ($95.49) and a 12-month high of £112.38 ($133.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

