Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.95) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Assura from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 73 ($0.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.94) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 78.67 ($0.94).

LON:AGR traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 66.20 ($0.79). 5,752,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874,702. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($0.96). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.33.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £497 ($591.10). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.80), for a total value of £117,062.40 ($139,227.40). Insiders have bought a total of 1,369 shares of company stock worth $94,673 over the last three months.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

