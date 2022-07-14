ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 88.4% in June

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMPT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. ASMPT has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Get ASMPT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.9495 per share. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.