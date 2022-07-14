ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $447.98. 12,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.11. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale cut their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

