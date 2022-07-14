Asio Capital LLC Sells 6,083 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.10.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,495. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.15 and a 200-day moving average of $238.48. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

