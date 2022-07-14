Asio Capital LLC Buys 3,720 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 122,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

