Asio Capital LLC Buys 223 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.94. 9,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,169. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.