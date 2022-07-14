Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 577.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.73. 7,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,728. Arkema has a 1-year low of $86.14 and a 1-year high of $152.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Arkema’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($145.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($129.00) to €131.00 ($131.00) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($101.00) to €103.00 ($103.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Arkema Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.