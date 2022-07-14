Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.22.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,568. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.