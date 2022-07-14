Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113,700 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $426.47. The stock had a trading volume of 43,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.55, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

