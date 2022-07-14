Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 307,854 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 307,854 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.20% of ONE Gas worth $57,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.73. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.12). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $971.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

