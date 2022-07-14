Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 2,782 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $58,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.90. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.