Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 14,984 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Illumina worth $55,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.61. 29,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.04 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.60.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.