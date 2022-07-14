Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,648 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.29% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $52,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $50,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.