Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $53.21 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $53,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

LRCX stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,432. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

