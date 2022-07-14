Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $47.69 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,890 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.53% of Middleby worth $47,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $121.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $161.87. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $121.85 and a 12 month high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

