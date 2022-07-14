Applied Capital LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Applied Capital LLC lowered its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

