Applied Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

