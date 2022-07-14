Applied Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 819,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,675,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,457,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

