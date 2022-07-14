Applied Capital LLC Buys 288 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 383,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $84.02. 146,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,823. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

