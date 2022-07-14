APENFT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.78 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $181.09 million and $45.78 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About APENFT

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

