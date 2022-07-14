Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.76

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 320990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Investec downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,812.50.

Get Anglo American alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.