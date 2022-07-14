Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Raised to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report released on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.50.
AND stock opened at C$46.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.62. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
