Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Raised to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report released on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.50.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

AND stock opened at C$46.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.62. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$148.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group (Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.