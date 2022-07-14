Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX):
- 7/12/2022 – Greenbrier Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $58.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – Greenbrier Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/11/2022 – Greenbrier Companies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/11/2022 – Greenbrier Companies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
GBX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $940.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,097 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 60,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
