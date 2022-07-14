Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX):

7/12/2022 – Greenbrier Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $58.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Greenbrier Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2022 – Greenbrier Companies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/11/2022 – Greenbrier Companies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

GBX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $940.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,097 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 60,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

