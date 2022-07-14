Analysts Set Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target at $335.00

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,931. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

