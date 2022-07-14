Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.02. 129,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.