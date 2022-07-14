Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.02. 129,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.
Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.
In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
