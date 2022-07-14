Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 34904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americas Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$33.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

