Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 34904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americas Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.86.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.
About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
