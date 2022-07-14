American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.43. 14,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,427. The firm has a market cap of $119.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.44. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.73.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

