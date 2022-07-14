American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.20. 110,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,370. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.30 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

