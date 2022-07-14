American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.8% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.12.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.65. The company had a trading volume of 190,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

