Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Gap Up to $120.00

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $125.30. Amedisys shares last traded at $119.94, with a volume of 194 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.20.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

