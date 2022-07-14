Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.34. Amarin shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 11,308 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $563.75 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

