Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 179,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,179,000. LHC Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

