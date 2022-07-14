Alpine Associates Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,340 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Atotech worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Atotech by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,443,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,581,000 after purchasing an additional 483,436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Atotech by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,875,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 688,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Atotech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 757,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Atotech by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 731,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 538,618 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,510,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

NYSE:ATC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85. Atotech Limited has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

