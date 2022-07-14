Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
