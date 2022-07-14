Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.